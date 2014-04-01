(Repeats story published on Monday with no changes to text)
By Himank Sharma
MUMBAI, March 31 In forcing automaker Maruti
Suzuki India Ltd to backtrack on a controversial
production deal with its Japanese parent, a group of Indian fund
managers scored a rare win that heralds increased activism for
an Indian fund industry long seen as timid.
Across emerging markets, shareholder activism tends to be
rare, with unhappy investors typically expressing discontent by
dumping their shares. In the case of Maruti, that would have
meant ditching a company that sells half the passenger cars in
India and is a staple of institutional portfolios.
"This particular episode has brought many of the fund
managers and institutions together," said Chandresh Nigam, chief
executive of Axis Asset Management, one of the seven fund firms
that succeeded this month in their challenge to the deal between
Maruti and Suzuki Motor Corp.
Previous attempts by investors to take on controlling
shareholders in India, known as promoters, have run out of
steam. Last year, Swiss cement maker Holcim Ltd's plan
to consolidate holdings in two Indian cement makers stirred up
investors, but proceeded after a divided opposition was unable
to muster enough votes.
The revolt against Maruti was different because seven fund
managers running a combined $80 billion, or more than half the
assets under management in India, joined forces in an
unprecedented show of cooperation.
"Normally, just a single institution acting will not work
anyway. The next stage should be if we can formalize or
semi-formalize a platform," Nigam said.
In India, regulators have long tried to force fund managers
to be more vocal. Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI)
Chairman U.K. Sinha has criticised money managers for not
complying with a 2010 requirement that funds vote at annual
meetings.
Last year, India replaced a five-decade old companies law in
a bid to curb the power of promoters. New rules restrict the
number of board seats held by promoters and give oversight of
audit and remuneration to independent directors.
"Shareholder activism has been gaining popularity in India
and Maruti just cements that," said Simone Reis, co-head of M&A
at law firm Nishith Desai Associates. "Just because a promoter
is a bigwig doesn't mean the investors won't voice their
concerns," she said.
A bigger test, however, would be taking on one of the
family-run firms that predominate in corporate India including
big names like Reliance Industries Ltd and Adani
Enterprises Ltd, fund managers say.
Family-run firms in India often have few senior professional
managers, making it harder for public shareholders, which are
seen as outsiders, to effect changes.
The failure of local fund managers to stand up more for
their investors has had a damaging impact on the investment
culture in India, where retail investors have been heavy sellers
of stocks since markets crashed in 2008.
Even India's rally to record highs this month has failed to
sway individual investors, with gains driven primarily by
foreign institutions.
Some industry insiders, who declined to be identified, said
fund managers are reluctant to challenge corporate decisions in
part because companies are themselves huge fund investors,
accounting for nearly half of assets under management.
Maruti Suzuki, for example, has over 70 billion rupees
($1.16 billion) invested in funds, according to its annual
statement, equivalent to more than 1 percent of the combined
assets in money market and debt funds in India.
Fund houses dismissed the notion of a conflict.
"These are two independent things. Some investor investing
in liquid or treasury products is independent of our duty which
is to take care of the retail investor," said Sundeep Shikka,
president and CEO of Reliance Capital Asset Management Ltd,
which was among the group to take on Maruti.
"HIGHWAY ROBBERY"
Investors in Maruti worried that a January plan under which
it would buy cars from a new Suzuki plant in India instead of
making them in-house was a move by the Japanese company to
reassert control over Maruti and deprive it of the benefit of an
expected surge in sales in coming years.
"This is highway robbery," one of the fund managers who
spearheaded the opposition recalled thinking.
Like other individual fund managers opposed to the deal, the
manager declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of
the matter.
Starting with a secret meeting of three managers at the
Trident Hotel in south Mumbai, the group grew to seven from fund
houses including HDFC Asset Management, DSP Blackrock, ICICI
Prudential, UTI Asset Management, and SBI funds Management.
The managers worried that other global firms with
Indian-listed subsidiaries, such as Unilever Plc or
Nestle SA might try something similar.
"If we don't do this now, then tomorrow every other company
will do it," another of the seven told Reuters.
What followed was behind-the-scenes lobbying of regulators
and Maruti Suzuki's independent directors, culminating in a
letter that was eventually signed by 16 institutional investors.
Victory came on March 15, when Maruti Suzuki said it would
seek minority shareholders' approval and made key changes
regarding how the production plant would be funded and valued in
case the deal is terminated.
(Additional reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI and Yoko
Kubota in HAMAMATSU; Editing by Rafael Nam, Tony Munroe and Matt
Driskill)