By Himank Sharma
| MUMBAI, June 5
MUMBAI, June 5 India-only funds saw a net $786
million in outflows last month, the highest since the global
financial crisis, reflecting investors' preference for
diversified funds rather than funds dedicated to one country,
data from Thomson Reuters Lipper showed.
Aberdeen Global Indian Equity Fund, the world's
biggest India-only fund run by Aberdeen Asset Management PLC
, accounted for around 40 percent of the outflows, or a
net $328.8 million, according to the data this week.
The waning interest in these funds come even as overall
foreign interest in India remains high, especially over the
election of Narendra Modi as the prime minister last month. Data
has consistently shown fund investors prefer diversified
emerging market funds that minimize single-country risk.
Foreign investors invested a net of $8.8 billion in Indian
shares so far this year, adding to their $20.1 billion in
purchases last year.
"In the last six months sentiment has turned positive for
India because of the elections and expectations of a better
government," said Niranjan Risbood, director of Fund Research at
Morningstar India said.
"But overall, India has faced a lot of macro problems and
investors are still reluctant to put their money into
India-specific funds, so most of the money coming into India is
through diversified funds."
The net outflows in May compares with $123.51 million
withdrawn from India-only funds in April and is the highest
since $814.04 million were redeemed in October 2008.
All but one of the top 10 India funds posted outflows last
month. Combined assets under management of offshore India-only
funds has shrunk from $55 billion in 2009 to $33.9 billion at
the end of last year.
Aberdeen attributed the selling to some profit-taking after
shares hit record highs and the end of the elections on May 16.
"We've seen some heavy selling towards the end of the month
purely on valuations as the market hit all-time highs," James
Thom an investment manager in Aberdeen's Asian equities team
said.
"Investors are taking the opportunities to take some profit
on the election event."
(Editing by Rafael Nam and Simon Cameron-Moore)