MUMBAI Oct 8 Redemptions from Indian equity
funds surged to a two-year high in September as retail investors
cashed in after a strong rally in stock markets, a move that
will put further pressure on asset managers' profits.
Net redemptions from equity mutual funds jumped to 33.06
billion rupees ($637.18 million) in September, for a fourth
month in a row, according to data released by industry body
Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI.
Redemptions surged even after equity funds in India last
month posted their best returns since January, benefitting from
a rally sparked by government fiscal and economic reforms and
monetary stimulus from global central banks.
The bulk of fund sales came from retail investors who had
plowed money into equity plans in 2007-2008, often for the first
time, but who went on to stomach a volatile period in Indian
stock markets that pressured fund returns.
"These are primarily the last leg of redemptions from the
NFOs (new fund offers) that hit the market in 2007-08," said
Dhirendra Kumar, CEO of mutual fund tracker Value Research.
"They were first-time investors who came into the market on
the hype then, but have been greatly disappointed and are now
just beginning to recover some of their losses."
India's benchmark BSE index has gained around 22
percent this year, making it one of the top performing markets
in the region. On Monday, the index slipped 0.9 percent heading
for a second session of losses.
The rally has been driven by foreign institutional
investors, who have bought a net 857.1 billion rupees ($16.52
billion) in Indian equities, after being sellers last year.
By contrast, asset managers in India are facing falling
domestic equity investments during a time when they are already
reeling from stiff competition in a crowded marketplace.
The majority of India's 44 fund houses are unprofitable
according to their annual financial reports.
The industry is also constrained by heavy regulations and
burdensome 'know your customer' rules that make opening funds
for retail investors complicated in India.
Indian stock markets have also been volatile. After surging
in 47.2 percent in 2007, the BSE index has posted big annual
swings, and is still nearly 11 percent below a record high hit
in January 2008.
"Market is beginning to go up in a sustained way but it has
to stick for a while to get the new fund investors' attention
... investors chase past performance," Kumar said.
September's outflows bring equity withdrawals so far this
year to 96.73 billion rupees, the second time in three years
when redemptions could outpace new investments.
Though equity funds make up less than a quarter of overall
assets under management in India, they provide asset managers
with higher management fees, making them key for profitability.
($1 = 51.8850 Indian rupees)
