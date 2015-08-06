Rupee notes of different denominations are seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

People look at a screen displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI India's state pension fund plans to buy nearly $800 million in stocks this fiscal year, its commissioner said on Thursday, below expectations and signalling a cautious stance towards the first equity investments in its 64-year history.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will allocate 50 billion rupees ($784 million) in the year to March 2016 for exchange traded funds that track the country's two main share indexes, but could increase that to as much as 70 billion to 80 billion rupees, the fund's commissioner, K.K. Jalan, told reporters.

"Since this is our first investment in equities we have decided to invest through the ETF route since that reduces the risk," Jalan said.

Investors had welcomed the pension fund's decision this year to begin buying stocks in 2015/16, hoping it would become, like state-run Life Insurance Corp of India, a steady source of funds especially in times of market turbulence.

Analysts were disappointed at the initial amount.

"The government needs to increase its investment into equities," said G. Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a research and fund advisory firm.

The amount is only a fraction of the 470 billion rupees that Life Insurance Corp invested in stocks in the year to March 2015.

EPFO has 8.5 trillion rupees under management, most of it invested in government bonds. It had previously announced it would allocate up to 5 percent of funds from new pension contributions and maturing investments into equities.

Jalan said the fund could increase that proportion to 10 percent next fiscal year and consider investing in other ETFs.

"We will see how this goes and we hope to increase our equity investments," Jalan said.Three-quarters of the amount will be put into an exchange traded fund tracking the 50-share Nifty while the remainder will go to an ETF tracking the 30-share BSE Sensex. Both funds will be run by State Bank of India's asset management unit.

Indian shares were Asia's second-best performers in dollar terms last year but have retreated after hitting record highs in March, as investors grew disappointed with the slow pace of economic reforms from the 15-month-old government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The NSE index is still up 3.7 percent this year, while the BSE is up 2.9 percent.

($1 = 63.7700 rupees)

