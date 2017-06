NEW DELHI, April 13 India's consumer affairs ministry is still conducting an inquiry into price volatility in some farm commodities in the futures market, the food and consumer affairs minister said on Friday.

"The secretary of the department of consumer affairs is conducting an inquiry into recent volatility and fluctuations in some agri commodities," K.V. Thomas told reporters. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Malini Menon)