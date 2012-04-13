(Adds details, background)

NEW DELHI, April 13 India's consumer affairs ministry will submit in 10 days a report of its inquiry into price volatility in some farm commodities in the futures market, the food and consumer affairs minister said on Friday.

"The report is expected in 10 days," K.V. Thomas told reporters, adding the regulator for commodities derivatives trade, the Forward Markets Commission (FMC), would then be able to decide on imposing any ban after studying the report.

The FMC is investigating futures trading in seven farm commodities, including chickpea, rapeseed and soybean.

Industry bodies have been asking the ministry for a probe into suspected large-scale manipulation in chana and oilseeds futures.

Commodity futures trade in India, which started about nine years ago, has witnessed bans and relisting of various farm products such as wheat, chana and sugar after excessive speculation, on the recommendation of the regulator.

Other agri-commodities like tur, urad and rice, which were banned earlier, are yet to get re-listed on futures platform.

The federal government said in a statement on Friday it has decided to form an advisory committee, which will include representatives of farmers, producers, processors, exporters and other stakeholders, for all commodities to help futures market align with the physical one.

The government has also asked the regulator to check whether there have been attempts to hoard commodities to influence futures trading. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; writing by Ratnajyoti Dutta and Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Malini Menon)