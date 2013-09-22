MUMBAI, Sept 22 India is considering
late-evening trading in commodities such as sugar and soybeans
to increase market participation, Ramesh Abhishek, chairman of
the Forward Markets Commission (FMC), told reporters on Sunday.
Late trading is currently allowed only in metals and energy
products, where prices follow global markets. In agriculture
commodities, futures trading currently takes place between 10
a.m. and 5 p.m.
"We are discussing with exchanges and other trade
participants how we can start late-evening trading in
agriculture commodities as some spot markets remain open till 8
p.m.," Abhishek told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.
The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, the biggest
platform for futures trade in agriculture commodities, has
already sought approval of the FMC to start late trading in some
commodities.
"Late-evening trading can help market participants. It would
be convenient for people trading commodities which are linked to
the international market," said Samir Shah, managing director of
NCDEX.
