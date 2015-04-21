By Suvashree Choudhury
| MUMBAI, April 21
MUMBAI, April 21 The Reserve Bank of India's
intervention to temper the rupee's rise is inflating foreign
exchange hedging costs, impeding its own efforts to bolster
Corporate India's defenses against potential currency
turbulence.
For long, one of the biggest concerns for the RBI has been
the risk of a destabilising outflow of funds as the U.S. Federal
Reserve edges closer towards raising interest rates from
historic lows.
However, it is the rush of foreign money coming into Asia's
third-biggest economy - about $14.3 billion has flowed into debt
and equity markets this year - that is putting the central bank
in a tight spot, forcing it to buy dollars in the spot market
and sell them in the forward market.
The effect of removing excess rupees from the system as the
RBI sterilises the inflationary effect of money supply has
further driven up rupee interest rates above dollar rates. This
means banks and companies have to pay more rupees to hedge their
dollar liabilities in the futures markets.
Ashish Vaidya, head of trading, asset liability management
at DBS in Mumbai, said the RBI has to walk a fine line as it
looks to ensure price stability while taking the upward pressure
off the rupee from capital inflows.
"The RBI is buying dollars in the spot market and then
paying forward to remove the surge of rupee liquidity, as it has
to maintain price stability," he said.
Corporates must now pay upwards of 7.6 percent to buy
dollars and sell rupees to meet future obligations. The 6-month
forward premium on the dollar versus the rupee has
risen by around 35 basis points so far in 2015.
"The implication of higher forward dollar/rupee premium is
importers are hedging less than they should, which is a risk to
the banking system," said Anindya Das Gupta, managing director,
head of trading at Barclays in India - precisely the kind of
risk the RBI wants to minimise.
Underscoring the perils of inadequate hedging, the rupee
fell 0.9 percent intraday on Monday - its steepest slide since
Dec 16.
Last October, RBI Deputy Governor H.R. Khan warned the hedge
ratio for overseas loans and foreign convertible debt had halved
to around 15 percent in July-August from the previous fiscal
year.
CAPITAL FLOWS
The rupee was the third best performing currency in Asia in
the March quarter, rising 0.85 percent - backed by rising
inflows on optimism over economic growth, stable inflation and
structural reforms. It has retreated since then and is up around
0.2 percent so far in 2015.
The robust capital inflows have boosted importers'
confidence that any rupee depreciation will be less costly than
a hedge, while most exporters have also been lax about hedging
on the view the currency will move in a tight band.
"If we hedge, we will lose a lot of money," a senior
official at a state-run oil company said, noting the short
import payments period.
The stubbornly strong rupee has ramped up RBI's operations
in the spot forex market - it bought a net $20 billion in
January and February. The central bank has also been swapping
rupees for dollars in the forward market, adding $260 million in
up to one-year dollar contracts in February. In contrast, the
RBI's net dollar holdings in tenors up to one-year fell sharply
by $6.49 billion in December.
"We are not going to maintain any particular level for the
rupee and so they (firms) have to recognize that they are taking
on a big risk," Governor Raghuram Rajan said earlier this month,
sounding a warning to firms that aren't hedging their currency
exposure.
(Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury; Editing by Nachum Kaplan and
Shri Navaratnam)