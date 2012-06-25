MUMBAI, June 25 India is likely to announce measures within shortly to boost the country's flagging economy, NewsWire18 quoted Economic Affairs Secretary R. Gopalan as saying, according to television reports.

Separately, Dow Jones Newswires reported that the government and central bank will simultaneously announce measures to boost economic growth and revive the rupee.

Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Saturday that India will unveil measures on Monday to arrest the slide of its currency. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)