MUMBAI Dec 2 The Reserve Bank of India said on
Monday state-run oil companies were now sourcing their entire
dollar demand in markets, but added it would consider re-opening
a special swap window on "rare days" of strong greenback demand.
The RBI also asked the oil marketing companies to smoothen
their daily dollar demand so that upcoming bunched up demand was
covered in advance in forward markets or on days with low dollar
demand.
The central bank had opened a special forex swap window for
oil marketing companies in late August, providing dollars via a
forward swap agreement to reduce pressures on the rupee. Oil
refiners are the single largest purchasers of dollars in
markets.
The RBI added it would "keep all options open" regarding the
settlement of the swaps, including the option of rupee
settlements. Traders had worried about a surge in dollar demand
from oil companies looking to repay their swap agreements.
The RBI added it has received $34 billion under its two
forex swap windows, which are now closed. Any further funds
raised under the foreign currency non-resident deposits or from
banks' Tier I borrowings will flow directly into the market and
not to the country's forex reserves.
The Indian rupee trimmed gains and was trading at
62.22/23 to the dollar from 62.15 before the RBI statement.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Archana Narayanan;
Editing by Rafael Nam)