NEW DELHI Feb 11 India has urged the Group of 20 nations to put in place an effective mechanism to deal with negative spillovers of unconventional monetary policies pursued by advanced economies, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

At a meeting of finance officials from the Group of 20 leading economies in Istanbul, India's Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha also expressed concern over the monetary policies of some of the developed countries, the statement added. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)