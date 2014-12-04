By Manoj Kumar
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Dec 4 India will press the Group of
20 economies to set a two-year deadline to reduce the cost of
international money transfers, two government sources said,
potentially saving more than $20 billion for developing
countries.
The world's largest recipient of remittances - of about $70
billion a year - won the backing of G20 leaders last month in
Brisbane to take "strong practical measures" to cut the average
cost of sending money home to 5 percent.
Despite that pledge, big banks are pulling out of handling
remittances over rising compliance costs. In one case, 20
remittance firms sued Australia's Westpac Banking Corp
to stop it quitting the business.
"We will demand a deadline of two years at the next G20
meeting," one of the sources, with direct knowledge of the
matter, told Reuters.
The official is part of an Indian delegation that plans to
attend a meeting of G20 deputy central bank governors in
Istanbul on Dec. 11-12. Turkey has just taken over the annual
presidency of the G20, an intergovernmental forum.
In 2011, G20 members agreed to bring down the global average
cost of remittances to 5 percent by 2014, but that deadline has
been missed.
The cost of remittances from G20 countries has fallen to 8.3
percent from 9.1 percent in 2011, the World Bank estimates. That
has saved nearly $30 billion for migrant families since 2010, it
said in a report to the G20.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended last month's G20
summit, is pushing for Indians to save about $3 billion a year,
partly helping bridge its current account deficit, the official
said.
"The money belongs to poor families of developing countries
and cannot be taken away in the name of transaction fees," said
another official.
Several Indian banks have brought down costs by up to 30
percent by offering services that allow Indian migrants in the
United States and Britain to send money directly from their bank
account or credit card to recipients in India.
Saudi Arabia has reduced remittance costs to near 3 percent,
and India is hopeful that other G20 countries would agree to set
a deadline to reduce the costs.
The government estimates that about 22 million Indians live
abroad, with large communities in the Middle East, the United
States and Britain.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Douglas Busvine and
Robert Birsel)