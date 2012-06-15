US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq stumbles as tech stocks sell off
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
HONG KONG, June 15 (Reuters Basis Point) - The deadline for responses to the request for proposals for a US$300m six-year term loan for GAIL (India) Ltd has been extended at the request of banks, sources said.
Originally due today, responses are now due on June 25.
As previously reported, the borrower is seeking underwriting commitments for the loan, which would have an average life of 5.5 years. Funds are for capital expenditure.
The borrower inked a series of three US$100m five-year bilateral loans from Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Corporate Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp last December and January. (Reporting by Maggie Chen)
