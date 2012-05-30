BRIEF-Sarda Energy & Minerals recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI May 30 State-run gas utility GAIL India plans capital expenditure of around 74 billion rupees ($1.33 billion) in the current fiscal year that started on April 1, Chairman B.C. Tripathi told reporters on Wednesday.
Most of the expenditure will be on pipeline projects, he said.
To fund the expenditure, the company will raise about 45 billion rupees through debt, including 5 billion rupees through local bonds, and another $300 million through external commercial borrowings, he said.
($1 = 55.82 rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, June 6 India's annual monsoon rainfall is expected to be 98 percent of the long-term average, the country's state-run weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth.