NEW DELHI, March 24 GAIL India is
likely to sign a three-year deal within three months to buy up
to 2 million tonnes of LNG annually, Chairman B. C. Tripathi
said on Saturday.
The gas will supply the 5 million tonne-a-year Dabhol LNG
terminal in western India.
India is the world's eighth-largest importer of LNG and
those imports could rise as much as five-fold in the next decade
as domestic gas output falls and demand surges.
"We are talking to various parties. We will decide on the
deal in next three months," Tripathi told reporters at Asia Gas
Partnership Summit. "It all depends on how successful are we in
commissioning the terminal."
He said a consortium of Indian companies which own the
Dabhol terminal was considering doubling the plant's capacity to
10 million tonnes a year.
He did not specify when a decision on raising the capacity
would be taken.
The Dabhol terminal, which is due to start up later this
month, will initially operate at 50 percent capacity as the
breakwater is not yet ready, he said.
India needs gas to help power electricity generation, its
fertiliser sector, city gas distribution and for industries.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel;
editing by Jason Neely)