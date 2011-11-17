NEW DELHI Nov 17 Gas utility GAIL India Ltd is looking at buying the stake of BG India, a local unit of London-listed BG Group, in western India-focused gas distribution firm Gujarat Gas, GAIL's chairman said on Thursday.

"We are examining it. We are in the same business, so it makes good sense for us," B.C. Tripathi told reporters.

BG is selling its 65 percent stake in Gujarat Gas, the largest private-sector gas transmission and distribution firm in India. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)