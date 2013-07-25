NEW DELHI, July 25 India's state-run gas company
GAIL needs to buy 13 cargoes this fiscal year to March
out of its planned 34, its chairman said on Thursday.
GAIL received 7 cargoes in the first quarter of the fiscal
year, B.C. Tripathi told reporters. He added that contracts for
21 cargoes have already been finalised.
GAIL received 12 cargoes in the last fiscal year.
He also said GAIL plans to issue a 10 billion Indian rupees
($169.23 million) bond next quarter.
[$1 = 59.09 Indian rupees]
