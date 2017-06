MUMBAI, June 5 India's state-owned gas utility GAIL India Ltd fixed a coupon of 9.14 percent for a bond sale that could raise up to 7.5 billion Indian rupees ($135.06 million), four bankers with direct knowledge of the deal said. GAIL India is issuing 8-year bonds with separately tradable redeemable principal parts, with redemptions taking place between the fifth year to the eighth year, said the bankers. The bond has a call option at the end of fifth year, they said. ($1 = 55.5300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)