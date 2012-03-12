NEW DELHI, March 12 India's GAIL aims to import more than 16 spot cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2012/13, a company executive said on Monday, and has already tied up a cargo from U.S.-based Excelerate Energy for its new Dabhol terminal.

LNG accounts for a tiny amount in India's energy basket and the country currently has capacity to import just 13.5 million tonnes per year.

Most of its energy needs are met by coal with oil covering about a quarter of the demand -- making the country Asia's third-largest oil importer.

"Dabhol will be commissioned later this month. We have tied up a spot cargo with Excelerate for commissioning," Prabhat Kumar, director of marketing, said.

"With Dabhol coming up we will be sourcing more than 16 spot LNG cargoes in the next fiscal (2012/13). In the current fiscal GAIL bought 16 LNG cargoes." (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Krittivas Mukherjee)