NEW DELHI, March 12 India's GAIL
aims to import more than 16 spot cargoes of liquefied natural
gas (LNG) in 2012/13, a company executive said on Monday, and
has already tied up a cargo from U.S.-based Excelerate Energy
for its new Dabhol terminal.
LNG accounts for a tiny amount in India's energy basket and
the country currently has capacity to import just 13.5 million
tonnes per year.
Most of its energy needs are met by coal with oil covering
about a quarter of the demand -- making the country Asia's
third-largest oil importer.
"Dabhol will be commissioned later this month. We have tied
up a spot cargo with Excelerate for commissioning," Prabhat
Kumar, director of marketing, said.
"With Dabhol coming up we will be sourcing more than 16 spot
LNG cargoes in the next fiscal (2012/13). In the current fiscal
GAIL bought 16 LNG cargoes."
