MUMBAI, May 29 India's state-owned gas utility GAIL India Ltd is planning to raise up to 7.5 billion rupees ($135.92 million) though bonds and is likely to launch the issue as early as next week, four bankers in talks with the firm said on Tuesday. The company will issue 8-year bonds with separately tradable redeemable principal parts, with redemptions starting from the 5th year to the 8th year, said the bankers. The bond has a call option at the end of fifth year, they said. GAIL has not firmed up the upper ceiling for the bond sale, but is more likely to set the limit at 9.40 percent, they said. ($1 = 55.1800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)