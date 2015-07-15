NEW DELHI GAIL (India) Ltd (GAIL.NS), a state-run gas utility, has agreed to sell 2 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year out of its U.S. portfolio, its chairman B.C. Tripathi said on Wednesday, but did not elaborate.

Energy major Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) is a key customer of GAIL.

GAIL has a deal to buy 3.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG for 20 years from U.S.-based Cheniere Energy (LNG.A) and has also booked capacity for another 2.3 mtpa at Dominion Energy's Cove Point liquefaction plant.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Malini Menon)