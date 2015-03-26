MILAN/LONDON GAIL is looking to buy seven liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery from Oct. 2015 until Dec. 2016, according to the tender document obtained by Reuters.

Deliveries are to be split between India's Dabhol, Dahej and Hazira import terminals, according to preferences and vessel sizes, the document states.

The delivery windows are Oct-Nov. 15, Jan-Feb 16, March-April 16, May-June 16, July-August 16, Oct 16 and Nov-Dec 16.

Prices will be based on a percentage, or "slope", set at 10 percent of the three-month average of ICE Brent crude oil benchmark settlements prior to the month of delivery, plus a certain premium added by bidders.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Sarah McFarlane, editing by David Evans)