NEW DELHI Aug 11 State-run GAIL (India) Ltd has launched two tenders for up to 17 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery in western India, two trade sources said.

The company is seeking five cargoes for deliveries in October to December at its 5 million tonne per annum (mtpa) LNG terminal at Dabhol in Maharashtra, the source said.

In a second tender GAIL is seeking delivery of one LNG cargo a month in 2016 at either Dabhol or Dahej LNG terminal in Gujarat state, the sources said. Petronet LNG operates the 10 mtpa Dahej plant.

The last date for submitting bids for the two tenders is Aug. 26.

GAIL had also purchased two cargoes for September delivery from BP and BG Group, trade sources said on Monday.

Indian customers have stepped up their use of cheaper Asian spot LNG LNG-AS after the super cooled fuel procured under a long-term deal with Qatar's Rasgas turned relatively costly. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; additional reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Susan Thomas)