MILAN GAIL (India) Ltd has launched a tender to buy two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for prompt delivery, linked to demand for gas by various local fertiliser companies, two trade sources said.

One of the sources said the delivery dates for the cargoes were in the period between July 14 and August 3.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Pravin Char)