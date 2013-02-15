BRIEF-Karnataka Bank cuts interest rates on housing loans by upto 40 bps
* Says Karnataka Bank reduces interest rates on housing loans
NEW DELHI Feb 15 Indian state-run gas transmission company GAIL, in a tie up with EDF , has placed a non-binding bid for Repsol's LNG assets in Trinidad and Tobago, the Indian company's chairman said on Friday. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction