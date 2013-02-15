* No time frame set for deal finalisation
* GAIL aims to import 20 spot LNG cargoes in 2013
* Power generation hit due to falling output at D6
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Feb 15 Indian state-run gas company
GAIL, in a tie up with EDF, has placed a
non-binding bid for Repsol's LNG assets in Trinidad and
Tobago, Canada and Peru, the Indian company's chairman said.
The bid was made about two months ago, B.C. Tripathi said on
Friday, adding a third partner was also involved in the bid.
The Spanish oil major is selling LNG assets in a drive to
remove debt from its balance sheet and improve its chances of
keeping an investment grade rating.
Tripathi said GAIL and partners had also made an offer to
buy Repsol's stake in Stream, a shipping joint venture equally
owned by Repsol and Gas Natural Fenosa.
Repsol owns a 75 percent stake in the Canaport import
terminal in eastern Canada. It holds 20 percent of the Peru LNG
export plant and has exclusive export rights from that project.
It has been shipping LNG from Trinidad and Tobago since 1999.
Tripathi, who declined to comment on the bid's value, said
the Canaport LNG import terminal could be converted into an
export facility.
Asked when the deal was likely to be finalised, he said, "No
time frame has been set. It is up to the seller to decide".
GAIL, which was recently given the go-ahead to take
investment decisions of up 50 billion rupees ($927.73 million)
without going to the government, is aggressively scouting for
overseas gas assets to make up for falling local gas output.
In 2013 GAIL plans to import about three dozen LNG cargoes
including 20 from the spot market. Last year it imported eight
spot cargoes and five through short-term deals.
Problems at the Reliance Industries-operated D6
block, off India's east coast, have curtailed domestic gas
output while state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp is
struggling with declining production at its ageing fields.
($1 = 53.8950 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and
Helen Massy-Beresford)