(Company corrects GAIL's stake in China Gas to 4.82 percent
from 8 percent)
* Prepared to spend $1 bln for shale gas assets in N.America
* To raise around $100 mln through overseas bond issue
* Evaluating China Gas Holding stake
By Prashant Mehra
MUMBAI, March 24 India's state-owned gas utility
GAIL India Ltd is evaluating several proposals for
equity stakes and long-term supply deals in the United States,
Middle East and Southeast Asia, its chairman said on Saturday.
The company's strategy is part of the country's efforts to
secure overseas energy supplies to satisfy rising domestic
demand.
Gail signed a deal with U.S.-based Cheniere Energy in
December to buy 3.5 million tonnes of LNG a year under a 20-year
contract starting from 2017.
It has been in talks with Macquarie Energy, which has a
share in the U.S.-based Freeport LNG project, and last year,
agreed to buy a 20-percent stake in one of Carrizo Oil & Gas
Inc's U.S. shale gas assets for $300 million.
"There are many proposals we are discussing," GAIL Chairman
B.C. Tripathi told Reuters in an interview, adding these
included projects in the United States, Middle East and
Southeast Asia, but declining to give details.
"It is difficult to give a timeframe because we have to
settle on a price. In the Indian market there is a big appetite
for gas, but it is all price sensitive," he said.
On Friday, a consortium of GAIL and state-run oil producer
Oil and Natural Gas Corp said it was still not out of
the race for Africa-focused gas explorer Cove Energy Plc
.
"We have support of government to look for the larger energy
security of the country and look for gas supplies, whether it is
through buying equity, or through long-term contracts," Tripathi
said.
India, Asia's third-largest economy, is already the world's
eighth-largest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Those imports could rise five-fold in the next decade as its
domestic gas output falls and demand surges.
Problems at the D6 block off India's east coast, operated by
Reliance Industries, have curtailed output while ONGC
is struggling to arrest declining production from its ageing
fields, forcing up imports of expensive LNG.
India needs gas to help power its electricity generation,
fertiliser sector, city gas distribution and for its expanding
industries.
NO SHARE BUYBACK
GAIL, which is gradually stepping up from its primarily gas
transmission portfolio to emerge as a major petrochemicals and
LNG player in the local market, is looking to spend 300 billion
rupees ($5.86 billion) on capacity expansions over the next four
years, Tripathi said.
India allowed cash-rich state companies to buy back shares
and acquire stakes in other state firms earlier this month,
intended to help the government's faltering divestment plan and
narrow its widening fiscal deficit.
Tripathi, however ruled out any share buyback by GAIL.
"GAIL doesn't have the option to invest in buybacks because
we have a huge capex plan and we are investing in projects to
build prospective capacity for the country," he said.
"There is no appetite for GAIL to buy back."
GAIL plans to boost its petrochemicals capacity in the next
three years, increase gas transmission capacity by 50 percent
and commission a new LNG terminal at Dabhol on India's western
coast in the coming months.
It is aiming to grow revenue at 20 to 25 percent for the next
few years, Tripathi said.
The company plans to raise nearly half of its capex
requirements through debt. It is looking for further borrowings
from the international market through external commercial
borrowings and export credit agencies.
It plans to raise around $100 million through a bond issue in
the next few months, he said.
GAIL also said it is evaluating options for its 4.82 percent
stake in Chinese gas utility China Gas Holdings, which
is at the centre of an unsolicited $2.2 billion bid from China
Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and ENN Energy Holdings.
GAIL, which acquired the stake in 2005, has not yet taken a
final decision on the matter, Tripathi said.
"There is no offer as such, but we have received some
information. Depending on what kind of options are available
with us and how it pans out, we will take a decision," he said.
Shares in GAIL, which has a market value of $9.1 billion,
closed up 2.2 percent on Friday in Mumbai.
The stock is down 4 percent this year, lagging a 12 percent
rise in the main stock index.
($1=51.1750 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Jason Neely)