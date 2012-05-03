Tata Motors reaches wage deal with Sanand plant union
Tata Motors Ltd reached a long-term wage settlement with workers at Sanand plant in Gujarat.
MUMBAI Spanish wind-turbine maker Gamesa (GAM.MC) plans to sell 700 wind-turbines in India in 2012, its India unit chairman said on Thursday.
Gamesa Wind Turbines Pvt Ltd sold 1,000 turbines in the previous two years, Ramesh Kymal told reporters.
(Reporting by Ketan Bondre)
Tata Motors Ltd reached a long-term wage settlement with workers at Sanand plant in Gujarat.
MUMBAI State Bank of India said on Friday it may not need to tap equity markets for at least another year as its capital ratios will strengthen in the wake of this week's $2.3 billion share sale.