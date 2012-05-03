UPDATE 1-EU sets steel import duties to counter Chinese subsidies
* Hot-rolled steel used for ships, gas containers, pipes (Updates with EU Trade Commissioner, Chinese Commerce Ministry)
MUMBAI May 3 Spanish wind-turbine maker Gamesa plans to sell 700 wind-turbines in India in 2012, its India unit chairman said on Thursday.
Gamesa Wind Turbines Pvt Ltd sold 1,000 turbines in the previous two years, Ramesh Kymal told reporters. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre)
BEIJING, June 9 China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday it "strongly" questioned the legitimacy of the European Union's decision to slap duties of up to 35 percent on imports of hot-rolled steel from China.