NEW DELHI Aug 26 India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, widely seen as the country's most powerful politician, was led out of parliament on Monday by her son and colleagues after she felt unwell, television channels said.

She limped her way to a car, television images showed. She was taken to a New Delhi hospital, channels said.

(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Alison Williams)