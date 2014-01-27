NEW DELHI Jan 27 India's Rahul Gandhi attacked
the chief opponent of his embattled Congress party on Monday by
accusing his regional government of 'abetting' religious riots
in 2002.
Gandhi's charge injected a tense new element into a general
election campaign that has so far focused mainly on the economy
and corruption. Indians are due to vote by May in what many see
as a direct contest between Gandhi and Hindu nationalist leader
Narendra Modi.
Modi's record as chief minister of the state of Gujarat has
been overshadowed by the riots 12 years ago in which Hindu mobs
killed at least 1,000 people, most of them Muslims. Rights
groups and political rivals have long alleged he allowed or
actively encouraged the attacks. Modi has always denied this,
and a Supreme Court inquiry found no evidence to prosecute him.
"The government in Gujarat was actually abetting and pushing
the riots further," Gandhi told Times Now television in a rare
interview, adding that Modi was responsible because he was chief
minister of Gujarat at the time.
"The government in Gujarat was allowing the riots to
happen," Gandhi said.
Gandhi, 43, a son of India's most famous political dynasty,
was nominated this month to head the Congress party's election
campaign. A once-booming economy has slowed sharply, while a
series of corruption scandals involving Congress have boosted
both Modi and a new anti-graft party.
The majority of India's 1.25 billion people are Hindus but
around 13 percent are Muslims. Gandhi warned earlier this month
of an opposition trying to split India on religious lines.
In his interview, he accused Modi of running his Bharatiya
Janata Party like a one-man show, relying on his charisma rather
than any particular policies.
"The BJP believes in concentration of power in the hands of
one person. I fundamentally disagree with that. I believe in
democracy, I believe in opening up the system," Gandhi said.
Rahul's father, grandmother and great-grandfather were all
prime ministers in post-independence India, but critics deride
him as a political lightweight who depends on his family name
for power and has barely registered his presence in parliament
despite being a member for the last decade.
Until now he has struggled to show he can follow in his
family's footsteps as a statesman and orator who can win over a
new generation of voters.
During the interview, which lasted more than an hour, Gandhi
underscored the achievements of the Congress party in office,
and focused his message on empowering women, making institutions
more transparent, and protecting the poor. He said he wanted to
turn India into a manufacturing powerhouse like China.
