NEW DELHI Aug 1 Revelations in a new book by
former Congress Party stalwart K. Natwar Singh have put Sonia
Gandhi on the defense this week, in the latest challenge to her
leadership of the embattled party and India's foremost political
dynasty.
In the autobiography "One Life is Not Enough," released on
Friday, Singh paints an unflattering picture of the 67-year old
Congress party head, labelling her an at-times "Machiavellian"
leader who has been "coarsened" by politics.
The remarks come at a fraught time for Gandhi, having
recently presided over her party's slide from a decade in power
to its worst-ever defeat in national elections in April and May.
Singh, a former external affairs minister who was expelled
from the party, places the blame for the drubbing on Gandhi,
alleging her grip on the Congress Party has been both complete
and destructive.
"What Sonia Gandhi has achieved is to reduce the Congress,
one of the greatest political parties of the world, to a rump of
forty-four members in the Lok Sabha," he wrote.
Unsurprisingly, Congress has come out swinging in defense of
its leader.
"We note the necessity to sensationalize such matters on the
eve of publication because that is vital to increase sales,"
Congress spokesman Abhishek Singhvi said in a July 31 press
briefing.
"It is, of course, highly regrettable that persons who have
enjoyed high positions of power and entrusted to them by and on
behalf of the Congress party ... misuse and distort such
confidentiality for commercial purposes."
The passage in Singh's book that has created the biggest
stir is one in which he reports Gandhi declined the prime
ministership after leading Congress to victory in 2004 because
her son, Rahul, objected. Rahul Gandhi is now vice president of
the party.
"Rahul was vehemently opposed to his mother becoming Prime
Minister, fearing that she would lose her life, much like his
grandmother and his father," Singh wrote.
"He had his way. That was the reason for her not becoming
Prime Minister."
After the 1984 assassination of Prime Minister Indira
Gandhi, her son Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia's husband, took over as
prime minister. He was assassinated by a suicide bomber in 1991.
On Thursday, in an unusual public comment, Sonia Gandhi
struck back at Singh's claims, telling reporters that she would
write a book to give her own account of events.
"The only way the truth will come out is if I write," she
said, according to NDTV.
Analysts have said the big win by the Bharatiya Janata Party
(BJP), which secured 282 seats in India's lower house of
parliament compared with Congress's 44, had as much to do with
the well-run campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the
lacklustre re-election bid by Congress.
After Congress's defeat, both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi offered
to step down as leaders of the party, but the offers was
rejected by party bosses.
