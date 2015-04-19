(Refiles with correct byline)
* Thousands attend rally, many arrive on hired trains, buses
* Modi seeks reform in parliament
* Gandhi makes maiden public speech in nearly two months
By Nigam Prusty and Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, April 19 India's Rahul Gandhi led a
large farmers rally on Sunday that focused rural anger toward
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies, in the first public
appearance in months for the elusive scion of the country's most
famous political family.
In what seemed like a stage-managed appearance, the
opposition leader spoke to thousands of villagers brought to New
Delhi on special trains and buses, vowing to block Modi's plan
to make it easier for business to forcibly acquire farm land.
"Modiji wants to give your land to industrialist friends,"
said a hoarse-voiced Gandhi, addressing some 70,000 farmers in
the large 'Ram Lila' ground.
Anger at the land bill, bad weather and low commodity prices
have dented Modi's popularity in the countryside, his first
major political challenge since taking office last year.
Gandhi, 44, landed in India on Friday after a mysterious
eight-week foreign break that led to rebellious grumbling from
party colleagues that the great-grandson of India's first prime
minister was a part-timer with dulled political instincts.
The rally was Gandhi's attempt to regain momentum and put
the government on the defensive about its support for farmers
suffering after bad weather damaged crop.
Modi's government is determined to push through amendments
to a land acquisition law passed when the Gandhis were last in
power, saying the law has made it almost impossible to buy land
for industrial development.
Flanked on stage by his mother, party president Sonia Gandhi
and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Gandhi said Modi was
undemocratic in using a decree to implement the new land rules.
The government must now pass the amendments in parliament, which
convenes on Monday.
"We are not against the land acquisition, but this should
happen with the consent of farmers at a good price" said Muktar
Singh, a 66-year old farmer who came from Jhajjar district of
Haryana, about 65 kilometers away from the capital city.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party hit back, with Ravi
Shankar Prasad, communication and telecom minister at the
Modi-led government, saying the new land rules were pro-poor.
The government hopes the opposition Congress Party will
agree to a middle path, but the Gandhis vowed on Sunday to stand
their ground, setting the stage for a bruising showdown in
parliament that could slow the passage of a major tax reform
bill also slated for this session.
