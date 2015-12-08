* Finance minister urges Congress not to disrupt parliament
* Protests hold hostage government's hopes of tax reform
* Congress accuses government of vendetta against Gandhis
* Court case alleges Gandhis misused party funds
(Updates parliament adjournment)
By Aditya Kalra and Nigam Prusty
NEW DELHI, Dec 8 India's main opposition
Congress party on Tuesday held hostage Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's hopes of passing a crucial tax reform, stalling
parliament and accusing his government of running a "vendetta"
against the Nehru-Gandhi family.
The government wants to introduce a nationwide goods and
services tax (GST) to replace a long list of state levies,
raising hopes that it would boost investment by making it easier
to do business in India's vast internal market.
Despite having a substantial majority in the lower house,
Modi needs the support of opposition parties to get the bill
through the upper house.
Hopes were raised for the long-delayed legislation to be
passed this year after Modi met Congress president Sonia Gandhi
last month and both parties showed signs of compromise.
But those prospects of compromise were cast in doubt on
Monday, when a judge ordered Gandhi and her son Rahul to appear
in court in a case brought by a prominent member of Modi's
Bharatiya Janata Party.
Furious Congress members stormed the wells of both houses of
parliament, shouting slogans against the case and alleging a
"political vendetta" by Modi, who has moved to weaken the legacy
of the Gandhis since dislodging them from power last year.
"I am not scared of anyone," Sonia Gandhi told journalists
in parliament.
Parliament was adjourned until Wednesday following the
uproar, but Congress workers carried their protests into the
streets.
"The GST bill has gone for a sky walk," Anand Sharma, the
Congress party's deputy leader in the upper house, told Reuters,
indicating swift passage of the measure was unlikely.
Another senior Congress leader said disruptions in
parliament would continue, but did not say for how long.
The Nehru-Gandhi dynasty ruled India for most of its
post-independence era after 1947 and helped shape the country's
institutions. Detractors, including Modi, accuse the family of
retarding economic development with socialist policies.
The case, brought by BJP member Subramanian Swamy, alleges
the Gandhis used $13.5 million of party funds to pay debts
accrued by a newspaper business. The Gandhis deny wrongdoing.
Abhishek Manu Singhvi, a Congress spokesman and lawyer for
the Gandhis, said they were willing to appear in court, but
sought more time. The court will hear the case on Dec. 19.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government had no
role in the case, adding that the Gandhis could explain their
concerns in court but their party should not disrupt parliament.
"All parties must come together (on GST)," Jaitley told
broadcaster Times Now. "Anybody who tries to create hurdles in
passing that GST will be doing great damage to this country."
(Additional reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore and Clarence Fernandez)