* Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to appear in court on Saturday
* Congress hopes to use case to energise supporters, sources
say
* Gandhis face allegations of misusing party funds
By Aditya Kalra and Rupam Jain Nair
NEW DELHI, Dec 17 Indian opposition leaders
Sonia and Rahul Gandhi will appear in court on Saturday to
defend themselves against graft allegations in a case they hope
to turn to their advantage by energising their party faithful
against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The mother and son are the political heirs of the
Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, that ruled India for most of its
post-independence history, but suffered a humiliating election
defeat last year at the hands of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party
(BJP).
The case was brought by a BJP leader who says the Gandhis
misused party funds to acquire properties. The Gandhis deny
wrongdoing and would seek bail on Saturday, a senior Congress
leader said.
The Congress accuses Modi of pursuing a political vendetta
against the family. Party workers said there would be uproar if
the court treated the pair harshly, which would back-fire on
Modi.
"If the judiciary makes a call to detain them for a day, it
will be an across-the-board tsunami, but that tsunami is bound
to work in our favour in the upcoming state elections," said a
Congress party official.
Modi's top aides have denied any involvement in the case.
The court hearing comes after Modi's defeat in a state
election last month raised doubt about his popularity and dimmed
chances he would be able to win more states to consolidate power
in parliament's upper house, where he lacks a majority.
The legal battle has also soured relations between the BJP
and Congress in parliament and has apparently scuppered the
chances of them working together to clear legislation for
landmark tax reform critical for economic growth.
Two other Congress sources said they believed the Gandhis'
court appearance would help turn the public mood against Modi.
"Showing up in court and attempting to play victim, in a
highly public way, is a way of rebuilding morale among the
rank-and-file," said Milan Vaishnav, a political expert at the
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Former prime minister and Sonia's mother-in-law, Indira
Gandhi, chose to go to jail in a case brought by her rivals in
1977, using it to win sympathy and launch a comeback.
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who has brought the lawsuit,
accuses the two of setting up a shell company to illegally gain
control of properties worth $300 million. The assets were owned
by a firm that published a newspaper founded by Rahul's great
grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru.
Congress workers are gearing up for protests. Sanjay
Nirupam, the party's chief in Mumbai, said workers were ready to
face arrest on Saturday.
Swamy said he would not be cowed.
"I don't like this mob behaviour, these Congress party
demonstrations and all," the 76-year-old told Reuters.
"If they launch massive protests, then I can say they are
unfit to live in a civilized society and should be sent to
jail."
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani, Robert Birsel)