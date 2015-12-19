By Aditya Kalra
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Dec 19 An Indian court granted bail
to opposition leaders Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul on Saturday
in a case of involving the alleged misappropriation of party
funds that has become a political flashpoint with the ruling
party.
The mother-son duo made a rare appearance in a dingy Delhi
courtroom to answer summons in the lawsuit brought by a member
of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party.
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said the court granted
bail to party chief Sonia and vice president Rahul without any
conditions after a brief hearing.
Hundreds of members of the Congress party were massed
outside the court premises in a show of support for the
torchbearers of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty that ruled India for
more than four decades after independence in 1947.
Congress party leaders blamed Modi for unleashing a
political vendetta against the mother-son duo, saying he was
trying to snuff out those opposed to him since his election in
2014.
"We will fight this vendetta on every front. Make no mistake
about it," said Kamal Nath, a senior leader as he arrived in
court along with other senior members of the party.
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy who has brought the lawsuit has
pledged to send the Gandhis to jail, alleging they formed a
shell company and illegally gained control of properties worth
$300 million belonging to a newspaper founded by first prime
minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
The family has denied any wrongdoing.
(Additional reporting by Mayank Bharadwaj in Delhi and Neha
Dasgupta in Mumbai; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by
Michael Perry)