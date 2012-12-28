A demonstrator holds a placard in front of the India Gate as she takes part in a protest rally organised by various women's organisations in New Delhi December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

SINGAPORE The condition of the Indian medical student, whose gang rape in New Delhi triggered nationwide protests, has deteriorated and there are signs her vital organs have failed, the Singapore hospital treating her said on Friday.

"As of 9 p.m. Singapore time on Dec 28 (1300 GMT), the patient's condition has taken a turn for the worse. Her vital signs are deteriorating with signs of severe organ failure," Mount Elizabeth Hospital Chief Executive Officer Kelvin Loh said in a statement.

"Her family members have been informed that her condition has deteriorated and they are currently by her side to encourage and comfort her," he said.

The 23-year-old woman, who was severely beaten, raped for almost an hour and thrown out of a moving bus on December 16, was airlifted to Singapore on December 26 for specialist treatment.

The Singapore hospital said earlier on Friday the woman had suffered "significant brain injury" and was surviving against the odds. (Reporting by Kevin Lim Editing by Ross Colvin)