NEW DELHI India's gas demand is estimated to rise to 473 million cubic metres a day (mcmd) in 2017 from 166.2 mcmd now, Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said, as the energy-hungry nation is boosting use of cleaner fuel to power its economic expansion and cut subsidies.

Natural gas accounts for about 10 percent of India's energy market compared with the world average of 24 percent, Reddy said at an event in Turkmenistan.

Companies from Turkmenistan, India and Pakistan on Wednesday signed a gas sale purchase agreement for supplies from the U.S.-backed pipeline passing through chronically unstable Afghanistan.

India, Asia's third-largest oil consumer, imports about 80 percent of its oil needs while falling local gas output has forced it to buy costly liquefied natural gas (LNG). But imports are curbed by inadequate pipeline and LNG infrastructure.

India's annual LNG re-gasification capacity would increase to 48 million tonnes by 2017 from the current 13.5 million tonnes, Reddy said.

He said India's current 13,000 kilometres long gas pipeline infrastructure has a capacity to transmit 334 mcmd gas and this infrastructure will be expanded to 31,757 km by 2017 with a capacity of 876 mcmd.

To spur local gas output, Reddy said India aims to put in place a regulatory regime for licence rounds in shale gas, by December 2013.

