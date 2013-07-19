NEW DELHI, July 19 India's gas output is
expected to rise to 175 mscmd (million standard cubic metres per
day) in 2016/17, from 105 mscmd in the current financial year,
Oil Minister Veerappa Moily told reporters on Friday.
India last month took the unpopular step of approving a gas
price rise for the first time in three years, a move which could
inject much needed investment in local
production.
India's gas output has been falling since April 2010 because
of geological complexities at Reliance Industries
-operated D6 block in the east coast, while state oil
and gas producers are struggling to arrest decline in aged
fields.
Reliance's gas output from the KG D6 fields is expected to
rise substantially from 2016/17, Moily added.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)