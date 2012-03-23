Germany, California to tackle climate change together
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
NEW DELHI, March 23 India may launch the first shale gas licensing round by the end of 2013, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said at an industry conference on Friday.
"The mapping of India's shale gas resources has been undertaken and we are working to put in place a regulatory regime for licensing rounds by end 2013," Singh said. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS