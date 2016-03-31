A mechanic repairs a pipe of a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tank installed in a car outside his workshop in Ahmedabad, India October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Locally produced gas in India will cost about 20 percent less during April-September compared with the previous six months, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday, due to a fall in global prices.

Prices will be cut to $3.06 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) in the first half of the next fiscal year on gross heat value basis, the source, who is not authorised to speak to the media, told Reuters.

It will cost about $3.4 per mmBtu on a net heat value basis compared with $4.24/mmBtu in October-March, the source said.

