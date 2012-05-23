NEW DELHI May 23 India's gas demand is
estimated to rise to 473 million cubic metres a day (mcmd) in
2017 from 166.2 mcmd now, Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said, as
the energy-hungry nation is boosting use of cleaner fuel to
power its economic expansion and cut subsidies.
Natural gas accounts for about 10 percent of India's energy
market compared with the world average of 24 percent, Reddy said
at an event in Turkmenistan.
Companies from Turkmenistan, India and Pakistan on Wednesday
signed a gas sale purchase agreement for supplies from the
U.S.-backed pipeline passing through chronically unstable
Afghanistan.
India, Asia's third-largest oil consumer, imports about 80
percent of its oil needs while falling local gas output has
forced it to buy costly liquefied natural gas (LNG). But imports
are curbed by inadequate pipeline and LNG infrastructure.
India's annual LNG re-gasification capacity would increase
to 48 million tonnes by 2017 from the current 13.5 million
tonnes, Reddy said.
He said India's current 13,000 kilometres long gas pipeline
infrastructure has a capacity to transmit 334 mcmd gas and this
infrastructure will be expanded to 31,757 km by 2017 with a
capacity of 876 mcmd.
To spur local gas output, Reddy said India aims to put in
place a regulatory regime for licence rounds in shale gas, by
December 2013.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)