Oil and Natural Gas Corp's (ONGC) wells are pictured in an oil field on the outskirts of the western city of Ahmedabad, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI India has set the ceiling price for gas to be produced from difficult fields at $6.61 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for the April-September period, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The price will be applicable on gross heat value basis.

The is the first time that the country has set a price for the cleaner fuel that has been discovered but not yet produced from deep-water, ultra deep-water and high-temperature and high-pressure fields.

Last month, India unveiled a slew of reforms including gas pricing and marketing freedom to the contractors operating challenging fields, as the South Asian nation hoped to unlock resources worth almost $40 billion.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)