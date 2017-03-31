NEW DELHI India has marginally cut prices of its locally produced gas to $2.48 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for the April-September period, compared with the previous six months, according to a government website.

India has also set the ceiling price for gas to be produced from difficult fields at $5.56/mmBtu for the six months to September compared to $5.30/mmBtu for the October 2016 to March 2017 period, the website of the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the oil ministry showed on Friday.

The prices will be applicable on gross heat value basis.

