NEW DELHI, March 31 Locally produced gas in
India will cost 8 percent less during April-September, the
government said in a statement on Tuesday, due to a decline in
global prices.
India in November introduced a new gas-pricing formula and
raised the local prices by a third. The formula links the prices
of locally produced gas with those in the United States, Canada,
UK and Russia.
Prices will be cut to $4.66 per million British thermal
units (mmBtu) in the first half of next fiscal year from April
on gross heat value basis.
It will cost about $5.18/mmbtu on a net heat value basis
compared with $5.61/mBtu now.
