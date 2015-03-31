NEW DELHI, March 31 Locally produced gas in India will cost 8 percent less during April-September, the government said in a statement on Tuesday, due to a decline in global prices.

India in November introduced a new gas-pricing formula and raised the local prices by a third. The formula links the prices of locally produced gas with those in the United States, Canada, UK and Russia.

Prices will be cut to $4.66 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) in the first half of next fiscal year from April on gross heat value basis.

It will cost about $5.18/mmbtu on a net heat value basis compared with $5.61/mBtu now. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)