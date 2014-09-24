A technician works inside the Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) group gathering station on the outskirts of Ahmedabad March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI The government on Wednesday said it would take a decision on raising local gas prices by Nov. 15, deferring the hike that was to come into effect starting next month.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad declined to give a reason for the delay but said "there is life beyond gas pricing".

The new government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June decided to review the pricing formula framed by the previous government. The earlier formula was to be originally implemented from April 1.

