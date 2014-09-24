NEW DELHI, Sept 24 India's oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan will attend a cabinet meeting on Wednesday ahead of a deadline to raise local gas prices by Oct. 1, two government sources told Reuters.

In June India had deferred gas pricing to end September, saying the complex issue needed more discussion.

Pradhan is not a member of the cabinet committee but can attend the meeting as a special invitee. Oil Secretary Saurabh Chandra will also attend the meeting being held before Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the United States.

A four-member panel of bureaucrats from the ministries of oil, power, fertiliser and finance submitted a report last week on a new gas pricing mechanism. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Krishna N Das)