(Adds details)
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE Dec 20 Indian Oil Corp
is seeking imports of diesel for the first time in 8 months,
ahead of expected cold weather in northern India, industry
sources said on Tuesday.
The state-owned refiner is seeking 60,000 tonnes of 320 ppm
sulphur diesel for delivery into either Chennai, Vizag or
Paradip over Jan. 17-19 through a spot tender.
The tender closes on Dec. 22 and is valid until Dec. 23.
IOC last imported about 350,000 tonnes of gasoil in April,
they said.
The reason for the imports are not clear but traders said
that it could likely be in anticipation of a pick up in demand
in January as the weather in north India gets colder, which in
turn could boost demand for diesel for power generation for
heating purposes, they said.
It could also be in anticipation of increased demand for
transport fuel during elections next year, when several India
states go to the polls, an India-based trader said.
A second trader said that it could likely be due to product
imbalances in eastern India.
"This happens occasionally when there are unexpected product
shortages in the east and refiners enter spot market to correct
the imbalance," he said.
IOC officials could not be reached for comment on the
matter.
Indian state-owned refiners have been staying away from the
international spot market to purchase diesel due to a weaker
economy and increased output from new refineries.
Bharat Petroleum bought 40,000 tonnes of diesel
from PetroChina in June to be delivered into Kochi while
Hindustan Petroleum imported 32,000 tonnes from
Trafigura in April. Both companies have not entered the spot
market to import gasoil since.
Bharat Oman Refinery Ltd's 120,000 barrels per day Bina
facility in central India started earlier this year and
Hindustan Mittal Energy's 180,000 bpd Bathinda plant in the
northern Punjab state began operations in August.
It is unclear why IOC did not purchase the barrels from the
private refiners in the domestic market.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)