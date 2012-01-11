SINGAPORE Jan 11 India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp has bought 140,000 tonnes of diesel from oil major BP and trader Mitsui for late January and February, its first imports in nine months, industry sources said on Wednesday.

HPCL was seeking 40,000 tonnes of 300 ppm sulphur diesel and 20,000 tonnes of 40 ppm sulphur diesel for delivery into Mundra over Jan. 25-Feb. 5.

It was also seeking two combination cargoes of 30,000 tonnes of 300 ppm sulphur diesel and 10,000 tonnes of 40 ppm sulphur diesel, each for delivery into Vizag over Jan. 25-30 and Feb. 5-10.

The first two cargoes were awarded to BP and the last cargo to Mitsui, industry sources said.

Price levels were not immediately available.

HPCL's diesel imports follow a refinery outage and increased demand due to a cold spell in the country.

The refiner was last known to have imported about 32,000 tonnes from Trafigura in April and has not entered the spot market for diesel imports since. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)