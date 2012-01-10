SINGAPORE Jan 10 India's state-run
Hindustan Petroleum Corp is seeking 140,000 tonnes of
diesel for the first time in nine months because of a refinery
outage and increased demand after a cold spell hit northen
India, industry sources said on Tuesday.
A diesel hydro-desulphurisation unit at HPCL's 166,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) Vizag refinery in southern India has been
shut for unplanned maintenance, which has boosted the sudden
demand for the product, traders added.
But details on the shutdown were not immediately available.
The cold winter in northern India has also led to an
increase in demand for diesel which is used in diesel
generators, traders said.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan)